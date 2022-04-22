The Face In The Wall

The Face In The Wall - Releasing On DVD May, 10th, 2022

The Face in The Wall is set in a modern-day New York City, amongst the backdrop of a bustling urban atmosphere and towering skyscrapers, but past the city’s vibrant exterior lies unanswered mysteries” — Dwayne Buckle

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Releasing On DVD, May, 10th 2022 is the acclaimed science-fiction film The Face In The Wall.

Calvin Jessup (Frantz Lecoeur) is a freelance videographer working on a low budget video production with director Bruce Leiderman (Mark C. Fullhardt) and sound man Jimmy DiCarlo (Jonah Ehrenreich), but when he sees a mysterious face in a wall of an old location that only him and a few of his friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it a ghost, a spirit or a lost soul, is there paranormal activity within their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall.

Scientists look at specimens in a Petri dish, but could it be that we are also the bacterium being observed by a larger force? Those questions and more will be answered in this electrifying new science fiction film from writer & director Dwayne Buckle (The Minority, Cybornetics)

The Face In The Wall is a new science fiction thriller from 360 Sound and Vision. 360 Sound and Vision produces quality independent films in the Action, Fantasy, Thriller & Science Fiction genres (with some Experimental Films and Documentaries too)!

The official movie trailer for The Face In The Wall is now available on Youtube and other online video platforms.

The Face In The Wall will be released on, May 10th, on DVD & Blu-Ray

Only one man and a few of his friends can see a mysterious face in the wall.

The Face In The Wall Official Movie Trailer