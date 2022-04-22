Senate President Pro Tem Meets to Discuss Trade and Cultural Ties Between New Mexico and Taiwan

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum (415) 601-1992 Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

Albuquerque, N.M. – This week, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D- Albuquerque) met with Deputy Director David Chen and Officer Jack Jheng of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO-LA) to talk about trade, economic, and cultural relations between New Mexico and Taiwan. This meeting followed an earlier gathering that included local and state government officials together with community and business leaders.

Within the last three years, New Mexico has successfully drawn the interest of three Taiwanese companies to set up local operations, including high-tech printing, cable, and metal manufacturing businesses. Establishing a presence in New Mexico, and locating near the border with Mexico, will serve to ease global industrial supply-chain issues while boosting job growth in the region.

“Our continued work with the Taiwanese to increase the number of partnerships and investments here in New Mexico represents a major opportunity for the state,” said Pro Tem Stewart. “These companies help us create a more diversified economy, bring new jobs to the state, and attract an ecosystem of other businesses to help support what they do. I am glad we are building on the momentum we’ve started and look forward to exploring more ways to strengthen the valuable partnership we have.”

###