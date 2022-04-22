Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, April 25-29 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in both directions between Chestnut Street in Sewickley Borough and the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 65 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. Crews will conduct concrete coring work, joint cleaning and sealing, and roadway pavement marking installation.

Lindy Paving will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

