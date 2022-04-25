GBI Awards 2021 Green Globes Project of the Year to VA Boston Healthcare System Research Service
GBI announces the 2021 Green Globes Project of the Year, Runner Up, and Honorable Mentions in Virtual Awards Ceremony on Earth Day 2022PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announced the VA Boston Healthcare System Research Service as the 2021 Green Globes Project of the Year during a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, April 22, 2022, in honor of Earth Day. The Sustainable Interiors project earned a Four Green Globes rating, the highest level of recognition under the Green Globes certification system.
GBI also recognized the Incyte Administrative Headquarters in Wilmington, DE, as Runner Up and The Young Living Global Headquarters in Lehi, UT, and the Artis Senior Living of Wilmette in Wilmette, IL, with honorable mentions.
“We are pleased to recognize the VA Boston Healthcare System Research Service as the Green Globes Project of the Year,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “This project truly demonstrates the intention of the collaborative Green Globes assessment and rating system: to serve as a roadmap to improve the sustainability, health and wellness, and resilience for individual buildings and portfolios.”
The VA Boston Healthcare System, located in Boston, MA, has one of the largest and most active research programs in the Department of Veterans Affairs. The space was designed to use as little energy and water as possible while mitigating the appropriate needs for ventilation, lighting, controllability of systems, and optimized acoustics. The project earned full applicable credit in three of the six Environmental Assessment Areas, including Project Management, Water, and Emissions & Effluents.
“We are thrilled to be selected as the 2021 Green Globes Project of the Year,” said Black Jackson, project team leader and Stantec’s Sustainability Design Leader – US North East, Senior Associate. “This was everyone’s first Green Globes project. The format of the rating system, with clear strategies and objectives, helped us align the talent of the team to the design, construction, and operational goals of the owner to achieve a healthy, sustainable workplace, as well as certification. The fact that we achieved the highest possible rating, on time and on budget, inspires us to keep prioritizing sustainability on all future projects.”
GBI also recognized the Green Globes Project of the Year Runner Up, the Incyte Administrative Headquarters in Wilmington, DE. This four-story, 275,500 square foot facility was the first project to certify under Green Globes for Existing Buildings 2021, earning a Three Green Globes rating. The biopharmaceutical company also prioritizes Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Management, earning 71% of the total applicable points in the Environmental Assessment Area new to Green Globes in 2021.
The Young Living Global Headquarters in Lehi, UT, and the Artis Senior Living of Wilmette in Wilmette, IL, were recognized as 2021 Green Globes Project of the Year Honorable Mentions, each having earned Two Green Globes ratings under Green Globes for New Construction.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
Megan Baker
Green Building Initiative
+1 971-256-7174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn