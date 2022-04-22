Sunset Ski & Watersports Is Thrilled To Announce Their New Location

Sunset Ski & Watersports has moved Jet Ski rentals across the cause way to the dock in Cape Coral. Boat charters are still out of Punta Rosta.

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Ski & Watersports , a reputable jet ski rental company on the beautiful coast of Fort Myers, is announcing a change in address. The company has been serving the Fort Myers community and is now moving to a new location to better serve its customers.The company has been a mainstay in the jet ski rental industry, and is known for its top-notch service and premium jet skis . The new address will be just as convenient for customers, with great parking and the company looks forward to continuing to serve the community from its new location."Cape Coral is a beautiful area and we're excited to be able to offer our services here," says the veteran company's owner, James Douvia. "We know that our customers will love the new location and we can't wait to welcome them.""The new location is just a short drive from the beach and we offer a wide range of tours but our most popular package is the Free Range Jet Ski Rental," Douvia continues.The new location, at 2600 SE 26th Pl in Cape Coral, offers customers greater convenience and accessibility. Located just minutes from popular Fort Myers beaches, the new facility offers ample parking and easy access to the water. Customers can expect the same great service and selection of jet skis and watersports equipment that they have come to rely on from Sunset Jet Ski & Watersports. The company looks forward to serving its customers at the new location for many years to come.With this move, Sunset Ski & Watersports solidifies its place as the premier jet ski rental destination on the southwest coast of Florida. Sunset Jet Ski & Watersports is now inviting the public to come visit their new location and enjoy a day on the water.About Sunset Jet Ski & Watersports:Sunset Jet Ski & Watersports is a veteran-owned jet ski rental company in Fort Myers, Florida. They offer a wide variety of jet skis and boat tours, as well one of the best Sunset Dolphin Cruises in the area. Their friendly and experienced staff are passionate about helping their customers have the best possible experience on the water.Media ContactCompany Name: Sunset Ski & WatersportsContact Person: James DouviaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunsetskiandwatersports/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swFloridawatersports Email: sunsetskiandwatersports@gmail.comPhone: 1 (239) 240-6082Address: 2600 SE 26th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904, United StatesMap: https://goo.gl/maps/jfKxFaNTVTTXDeF58 City: FloridaState: FL 33904Country: United StatesWebsite: www.sunsetskiandwatersports.com