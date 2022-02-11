Sunset Ski and Watersports Garners 5 Dozen Straight 5 Star Reviews
Sunset Ski & Watersports is proud to announce that they have obtained their seventy second five star review on Google.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Sunset Ski and Watersports, a reputable jet-ski rentals company on the beautiful coast of Fort Myers, Florida is proud to announce that they have received 5 dozen straight perfect 5-star reviews for their jet ski rentals.
"We are overwhelmed with joy at this achievement! " says the veteran company's owner, James Douvia. "Satisfaction is the cornerstone of our company. Our whole raison d'etre is to ensure that our customers leave happy and satisfied every time they rent from us."
Douvia goes on to explain that "it's not just about how beautiful Fort Myers Beach is; it's about providing a safe, convenient, and enjoyable experience for everyone. We feel that our free range jet ski rental and top of the line jet skis offer the best experience in the area!"
Sunset Ski and Watersports currently operates from the boat dock located at 15001 Punta Rassa Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 which is by the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa.
Douvia adds that "we always encourage responsible riding on the part of our customers! After all, safety is the most important thing when it comes to jet skiing. The location is perfect and we always offer a little guidance to our customers as to where to go to see the most interesting things."
With this new height of success, Sunset Ski and Watersports is planning on expanding its fleet with a new pontoon and also looking to add a water taxi service. "This 5-star achievement is just the beginning of more great things to come!" Douvia concludes.
The start of 2022 has been a successful time for Sunset Ski and Watersports is looking forward to Springbreak and they are determined to continue to provide Fort Myers, and the surrounding area with excellent service.
For more information on jet ski rentals in Fort Myers Beach, please visit https://sunsetskiandwatersports.com
About Sunset Ski and Watersports:
Sunset Ski and Watersports is a locally owned and operated jet ski rental company in Fort Myers, Florida. It provides customers with the most convenient and enjoyable means of renting recreational watercraft. Sunset Ski and Watersports rentals allow customers free range tours of the coast in style while enjoying views of both the Gulf of Mexico and the San Carlos Bay.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sunset Ski & Watersports
Contact Person: James Douvia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunsetskiandwatersports/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swFloridawatersports
Email: sunsetskiandwatersports@gmail.com
Phone: 1 (239) 240-6082
Address: 15001 Punta Rassa Rd, Fort Myers
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/fA6jSFxic51h7J8D8
City: Fort Myers
State: Florida
Zip Code: 33908
Country: United States
Website: https://sunsetskiandwatersports.com
James Douvia
Sunset Ski & Watersports
+1 (239) 240-6082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other