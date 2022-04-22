PennDOT Invites Public to an Open House for SR 11, Section 350 Bridge Project

Dunmore, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a Public Open House regarding the State Route 11, Section 350 Bridge Project. The open house will be held in the Auditorium of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center, 252 Memorial Street, Exeter PA on Wednesday May 4, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm. A presentation is scheduled for 7 pm.

The proposed project involves the rehabilitation or replacement of the Route 11 (Exeter Avenue) bridge over Route 2037 (Kennedy Boulevard), the Susquehanna River and Luzerne and Susquehanna Railroad in Pittston and West Pittston, Luzerne County. In addition, Luzerne County is considering executing a 'bridge bundling' agreement with the Department to include the County owned Firefighters' Memorial (Water Street) bridge over the Susquehanna River and Luzerne and Susquehanna Railroad as part of the overall project.

Both bridges are historic and therefore a rehabilitation analysis has been completed to determine if the bridges can be rehabilitated to meet the needs of the community / highway network and if the rehabilitation can be done in a manner that meets the Secretary of the Interior's (SOI) Standards.

In conjunction with the rehabilitation or replacement of the bridges, the project seeks to address traffic congestion and commercial truck movements on both sides of the river. Several intersections, including the intersections immediately at the end of both bridges, currently operate with poor levels of services, which contribute to increased congestion. In addition, even prior to the closure of the Water Street bridge, it was load posted and commercial trucks and most emergency response vehicles were restricted to using the Fort Jenkins Bridge. Since the closure of the Water Street bridge, the additional traffic forced to the Fort Jenkins Bridge has exacerbated the congestion in the transportation system.

The purpose of the public meeting is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding proposed improvements.

The public is encouraged to review additional information and respond to the public questionnaire located on our website: SR 11 Bridge Over the Susquehanna River and the Water Street Bridge Projects (pa.gov).

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ms. Susan Williams., PennDOT Project Manager at susawillia@pa.gov.

Title VI

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717.787.5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT District 4-0 Press Office, 570.963.4044

