State of Rhode Island GUBERNATORIAL PROCLAMATION: Earth Day

RHODE ISLAND, April 22 - WHEREAS, each year, Earth Day serves as a reminder of the value of our state's precious natural resources and helps mark the progress made by Rhode Island in protecting them; and

WHEREAS, since the first Earth Day was enacted in 1970 efforts to improve air and water quality, clean up contaminated lands, conserve open space, increase recreational opportunities, and take action to confront climate change have greatly enhanced Rhode Islanders' quality of life; and

WHEREAS, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the federal Clean Water Act of 1972, highlighting the state's achievements in improving and protecting Rhode Island's waters that are central to the Ocean State's environment, way of life, and economy; and

WHEREAS, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management serves as the chief steward of the state's natural resources, and works year-round to ensure Rhode Island's water, air, and land are protected; and

WHEREAS, continuous efforts to protect, restore, and promote our environment help ensure Rhode Island remains a wonderful place to live, visit; and

WHEREAS, all Rhode Island residents, regardless of income, race, ethnicity, or national origin, have a right to live in a clean and healthy environment and have access to natural resource opportunities in their communities; and

WHEREAS, Rhode Island's local actions to fight climate change are part of the solution as we work continuously to reduce emissions, strengthen the resilience of our communities, and prepare for projected climate impacts; and

WHEREAS, everyone who enjoys Rhode Island's parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces has a responsibility to keep them clean, take personal responsibility for their trash, and are encouraged to help clean up litter to protect our unique natural heritage; and

WHEREAS, Rhode Island's agencies encourage every resident of the state to get outdoors and practice environmental stewardship via green activities, such as community cleanups, water, and energy conservation, tree planting, and active education about environmental issues; and

WHEREAS, special Earth Day events are offered throughout the state to encourage residents to identify what they can personally do to protect the environment and make Rhode Island a cleaner and greener state.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Daniel J. McKee, Governor of the State of Rhode Island, do hereby proclaim April 22, 2022, as EARTH DAY in the state and encourage all citizens to join me in recognizing the importance of this day.

Given under my hand and the great seal of the State of Rhode Island, this 22nd day of April, 2022.

Daniel J. McKee

Governor

Nellie M. Gorbea

Secretary of State