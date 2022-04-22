WIN TV NETWORK is Pleased to Announce That "THE AMAZING DIET" and True Love Story is Now Live
"THE AMAZING DIET" an Award Winning Diet and True Love story for Fast Weight Loss Is Now Live. Over 15 million Pounds of weight Lost! Will she say Yes or No?REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV NETWORK INC. is pleased to announce that its award winning, "THE AMAZING DIET" a 100% owned company, which has already helped well over 1 Million people lose approximately 15 million plus pounds of extra weight, has now been launched to a global audience.
Interested parties can check out what all the buzz is about by visiting "THE AMAZING DIET" website at www.theamazingdiet.com or just click on the link below.
The diet is basically a KETO diet. The KEO diet is typically a high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate diet which basically eliminates the use of sugar from it's recipes. This, like many other zero sugar low carbohydrate diets is the reason that 99% of diets fail. Over sixty million people a years start a diet in the USA. Within a three month period, 99% of those dieters fail. Why? Because the mental cravings for something sweet set in after only a few days on a diet.
Your brain says "Hey, where is my chocolate and my ice cream?" No matter how hard you fight these mental cravings, eventually its hard to resist and as soon as you taste that first chunk of chocolate or dig into that tub of ice cream the weight seems to come back on faster than you lost it.
However, "THE AMAZING DIET" has solved this problem and is 'supercharged' by a new sugar replacement ingredient that is the ONLY product of its kind to have all three major health authorities approvals in place. The FDA, Canada Health, and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The product is also the ONLY product of its kind to have had the benefit of FIVE human clinical trials to attest to its safety and efficacy.
Even more AMAZING is the fact that this product is also prebiotic which promotes the growth of essential "Healthy" bacteria in your digestive system and colon.
What this allows "THE AMAZING DIET" to do is take recipes that are typically zero sugar ( low carbohydrates) and provide all the sweet taste that anyone on a diet could taste without using sugar. This means you can deal with the cravings for something sweet without having to resort to the use of sugar. It means that you will not be craving sweet things anymore and this AMAZING DIET will help you stay on a diet much longer than you would on sugar free diets.
The sugar replacement product also approved for use in China, Australia, Indonesia, India and pretty much everywhere around the globe. No other diet has access to this remarkable ingredient that supercharges "THE AMAZING DIET".
The best selling "THE AMAZING DIET" book is now available from the website provided above and is unlike any other diet book. Why?
Because it's the only diet book that's also a true romance love story novel featuring the author and a mystery woman. The author is currently on"" THE AMAZING DIET" and when he loses 150 pounds he is going to propose to a secret love that he has had for many years. While they went their separate ways when they were younger, the stars and the moon seemed to have finally aligned for them. However, she does not have a clue about how he feels and has felt for all these years. She also has no clue that he is going to propose.
Who is this mystery woman? She may say yes, or she may say no.
Only time will tell what her answer will be, but he wants to look and feel his best when he proposes. He's getting close to his goal weight. You can find out what happens as all will be revealed in an AMAZING DIET book.
So, if you like love stories, and would also like to lose a few pounds then you need to check out "THE AMAZING DIET".
Order your copy today!
