Read Alliance to Celebrate the Extraordinary, While Transforming Lives at the Same Time at its 2022 Annual Gala

Radhika Jones Michael Lubowitz Robert Brown

Read Alliance to celebrate the extraordinary as they transform the lives of young children and teens in under-resourced communities

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read Alliance will be transforming the lives of striving readers and Teen Leaders at its 2022 Gala: Celebrating the Extraordinary on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Tribeca Rooftop, located at 2 Desbrosses Street in New York City. This year’s gala will recognize Radhika Jones, Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair with the Vision Award; Michael Lubowitz, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as the 2022 Honoree; Robert Brown, Senior Partner at Atlas Impact Partners with the Leadership Award; and Katy Knight, President and Executive Director of the Siegel Family Endowment with the Alumni Award. Attendees of the event will enjoy an inspirational evening hosted by Emmy Award winning meteorologist Audrey Puente.

“Now is the time to celebrate the extraordinary work of an organization that has always put children and youth first, elevated their potential, and believed in their success. We are very concerned about the extent to which the youngest students have missed critical reading milestones in the wake of the pandemic, and we are grateful to our generous supporters who have helped us respond in this crisis and help close the gap for striving readers,” says Danielle Guindo, Executive Director of the organization. “Read Alliance is special because this important reading intervention happens by employing young people in meaningful first jobs as tutors, building near-peer connections in under-resourced communities.”

Radhika Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair, a position she has held since December 2017, centering diverse voices to bring the power of the written word to global readers. Since her appointment, Vanity Fair has grown its audience significantly and the magazine has widely been acknowledged for its fresh new direction. Prior to her position at Vanity Fair, Jones held senior editorial roles at the New York Times and the Paris Review. Jones is a graduate from Harvard University with a B.A. and received a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

“It is so inspiring to see READ Alliance’s mission in action, empowering young readers across the city to succeed,” says Radhika Jones. “I am deeply honored to receive this year’s Vision Award and be recognized by an organization as essential and valuable as READ.”

Michael Lubowitz is the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and a member of the Management Committee at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, one of the world’s most prestigious law firms. Throughout his career, he has consistently been recognized by various legal publications as one of the leading Mergers & Acquisitions lawyers in the United States. A dedicated champion for education, Lubowitz has been a member of the Read Alliance Board of Directors for eight years, where he serves on their Executive Committee. Lubowitz received his B.A. from Brandeis University and his J.D., summa cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law.

“I have seen the huge impact that Read Alliance has had since its inception, elevating reading scores for struggling NYC readers and empowering the high school students who are employed as their tutors,” says Michael Lubowitz. “READ is such a special and important organization to me and my family, and we are thrilled to celebrate it on May 12.”

“Read Alliance’s effective dual impact model offers literacy intervention to young readers, as well as meaningful employment for teens. Providing young readers and teens with the tools they need to succeed is invaluable work that Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is proud to support,” says Barry Wolf, Executive Partner and Chairman of the Management Committee.

Robert Brown is the Founding Partner at Atlas Impact Partners, a long-short absolute return hedge fund designed to capture investment opportunity at the nexus of innovation, disruption, and impact. Previously, Brown was Head of Research at JUST Capital, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, and Managing Director and Head of Global Equity Research at Nomura Securities International. Brown is Read Alliance’s longest serving board member with twenty years of service, having joined as Director in 2002 and now currently serving on the READ Executive Committee. Brown is a graduate from Brandeis University with a B.A. in Economics and a M.A. in International Economics. In addition, he also studied post graduate Econometrics at the Center for Operations Research and Econometrics at Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium.

Katy Knight is the Executive Director and President of Siegel Family Endowment, a foundation focused on understanding and shaping the impact of technology on society. Prior to her position at the Siegel Family Endowment, Knight worked on community engagement at financial sciences company Two Sigma and also held roles in nonprofit development and real estate. A former Read Alliance Teen Leader, Knight has firsthand experience with how Read Alliance transforms the lives of children and teens, and is now involved as a READ Advisory Council member. Knight is a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a B.A. in English with a minor in Political Science.

“The Victor and Clara C. Battin Foundation is a proud supporter of Read Alliance and their transformational work. For over twenty years, READ has made a difference in the lives of countless children and teens and the Battin Foundation believes it is crucial that their work continues to elevate the next generation of readers. Supporting Read Alliance is essential, especially given their tireless impact over the past two years,” says Matthew D’Amico, Trustee.

This year’s Annual Gala was made possible thanks to the generous support from:

Empire State –The Victor and Clara C. Battin Foundation, Allison and Michael Lubowitz, Weil, Gotshal, & Manges LLP; Big Apple – Patrick and Kristen Ramsey, Schroders, Chris Volpe; Skyline – Adam Baxter; City of Lights – Brock Capital Group, Customers Bank, Hearst, Leah and Alain Lebec, Al and Marty Sikes.

Event details: https://bit.ly/READ2022Gala

About Read Alliance: Read Alliance works to accelerate the educational trajectory of early elementary students through the power of teens who provide one-to-one literacy tutoring in under-resourced communities. To learn more, please visit their website at www.readalliance.org.

