ROCKIN’ WELLNESS INC. announcing a COLLABORATION with MIRACLESUIT SWIMWEAR in a Social Media Promotion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockin’ Wellness Inc., one of the original, leading and top-performing superfood nutritional supplement companies in the United States, has joined with Miraclesuit Swimwear for a collaboration on Instagram and Facebook. This joint venture will be promoting the new Vegan Collagen Revitalizer supplement product and the Miraclesuit Swimwear 2022 line with a social media giveaway.

Rockin’ Wellness’ new Vegan Collagen Revitalizer, Chocolate Cacao, Vegan Protein + and other products are available to order through our exclusive website nationwide. We give people a way to enhance their everyday wellness routines through the daily consumption of our healthy, plant-based, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, organically and sustainably grown ingredients. The Vegan Collagen Revitalizer gives the body what it needs to help restore lost collagen due to the natural aging process. It is a uniquely formulated blend with the added benefits of 1000mg vegan collagen peptides, protein, vitamin C, aloe vera and electrolytes. Rockin’ Wellness’ premium easy-to-use nutritional products, consist of powdered mixes and tinctures, that are geared to support gut health, strengthen the immune system, muscle retention, assist in mental clarity, focus and increased energy.

For over 20 years, Miraclesuit has been recognized as a leader in swimsuit fashion. Their body shaping designs make any woman look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with their figure-flattering designs and fabrics. They are one of the most widely known swimwear companies worldwide for women of all shapes and sizes.

Both Rockin’ Wellness Inc and Miraclesuit share something very special… both have the iconic supermodel, Donna Feldman as the beautiful face of both products. “It was this connection that brought both companies together,” said Allison Luker, co-founder and partner of Rockin’ Wellness Inc. This Rockin’ Wellness collaboration with Miraclesuit Swimwear aims to promote a sense of confidence for women to feel beautiful and comfortable with their bodies both internally and externally. These two brands together are literally the perfect fit.

