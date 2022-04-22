Maine Broadband Coalition Offering School Speed Testing Competition

The Maine Broadband Coalition (MBC) is running a speed testing competition among middle and high schools across the state. Schools will encourage their communities to take at-home internet speed tests, and the six schools with the highest participation will win a cash technology sponsorship.

Steps to Participate:

Register your school on the MBC Website Share your unique link Gather speed tests from your community

Overview

Participating schools will receive a unique speed test link upon registration. That link can be shared with anyone. Your school’s score equals the number of tests conducted at that unique link. The technology sponsorship will be given to six schools across Maine (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in two divisions: large and small schools). Large schools are considered those with more than 500 students and small schools are anything less.

Sponsorship Prizes: 1st $1500 | 2nd $1000 | 3rd $500

