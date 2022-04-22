Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,493 in the last 365 days.

Maine Broadband Coalition Offering School Speed Testing Competition

The Maine Broadband Coalition (MBC) is running a speed testing competition among middle and high schools across the state. Schools will encourage their communities to take at-home internet speed tests, and the six schools with the highest participation will win a cash technology sponsorship.

Steps to Participate:

  1. Register your school on the MBC Website
  2. Share your unique link
  3. Gather speed tests from your community

Overview

Participating schools will receive a unique speed test link upon registration. That link can be shared with anyone. Your school’s score equals the number of tests conducted at that unique link. The technology sponsorship will be given to six schools across Maine (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in two divisions: large and small schools). Large schools are considered those with more than 500 students and small schools are anything less.

Sponsorship Prizes:  1st $1500 | 2nd $1000 | 3rd $500

Questions?

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Broadband Coalition Offering School Speed Testing Competition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.