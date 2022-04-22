Strange & The Familiars Create A Mesmerizing Trip Into The Bizarre With New Video “Agent Strange!”

PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully teaming up in 2021 to create the grim & gritty video for the title-track “Pretty Deadly” from their debut EP, it was a foregone conclusion that the right person to take on the brand-new single by Strange & The Familiars this year, would once again be none other than Jordan Henline of 88.8 Films.

With an otherworldly concept shot in the heart of Portland in the Pacific Northwest, “Agent Strange” is a bold introduction to the persona of Stephanie Strange, an “impartial observer” tasked with documenting the bizarre events & people of planet Earth. Attempting to uncover the details of her own origin story while witnessing the shocking horrors of extremely real issues faced in daily human life – what Strange has absorbed has warped the mechanics of her mind, rendering her into an unreliable narrator whose perspective is askew and untethered to any kind of recognizable reality that would provide any comfort.

She hears voices, she both sees & talks with ghosts, she finds solace in nature, and is genuinely mortified by the way humanity abuses such beauty without sparing a second thought towards the impact of global warming, social inequities, or the pure butchery of Earth’s uniquely special, yet finite, natural resources. Dancing as the world is ending and the atmosphere is closing in, Strange & The Familiars take viewers & listeners on a final tour of a dying planet, done in by its own erratic indifferences & callous carelessness.

From mythical & magical forest scenes & imagery laden with the true majesty of nature, to the furthest reaches of outer space & aliens monitoring our every move “Agent Strange” is as insightfully artistic & compelling as it is authentically fun & entertaining. With the X-factor talents & soulful vocals of Strange alongside the exquisite instrumentation and musicianship of The Familiars, combined with the visionary expertise of Jordan’s direction & the proud support of the entire 88.8 Films crew – “Agent Strange” has become a groundbreaking video & single capable of taking them all straight to the next-level & beyond.

“Agent Strange” is the lead cut & gateway into the new album Strange World by Strange & The Familiars – it’s a wildly unforgettable experience & officially available on every major music platform online now!

Watch the Music Video https://youtu.be/HEpTZn8UvX8
Listen to the Single https://open.spotify.com/track/1GJNavX499pEkKj8mTsVeW?si=35abefd4b031445f
Visit Strange & The Familiars Home Page https://www.strangeandthefamiliars.com/

Stephanie
Strange & The Familiars
strangebookingpdx@gmail.com

You just read:

Strange & The Familiars Create A Mesmerizing Trip Into The Bizarre With New Video “Agent Strange!”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stephanie
Strange & The Familiars strangebookingpdx@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Strange & The Familiars Create A Mesmerizing Trip Into The Bizarre With New Video “Agent Strange!”
Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence
Charles Lovjoy Unveils His New LP "Taurus"
View All Stories From This Author