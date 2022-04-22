Submit Release
LiquidPlanner Hosts Free Webinar on How to Conquer Project Challenges

LiquidPlanner, a top project management tool, logo.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a top leader in project management, hosted a webinar alongside their client Victaulic, a manufacturing industry leader on March 30th. The webinar, How to Conquer Your Manufacturing Projects Challenges, covered the art of successfully taking a manufacturing product from conception to completion. The speakers addressed everything including the top challenges manufacturing project teams face, and how to turn those challenges into a competitive advantage using bullet proof project management practices and a dynamic, planning intelligence tool.

Gretchen Lohman, Director of Sales at LiquidPlanner, and Doug Moscaret, head of Customer Success at LiquidPlanner, were joined by Lindsay Hamlin from Victaulic to share their expertise on effective project management. The webinar closes out with a Q&A from the presenters.

To access the free webinar, click here.


ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.

Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 425-533-3882
