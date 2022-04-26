Submit Release
MERIT adds BCVA to Ophthalmology Endpoint Services

Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES , April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global clinical trial endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas, today announced the addition of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) services to its ophthalmology solutions.

“As the primary endpoint for most ophthalmic clinical trials, standardized BCVA certification and training along with centralized data review is critical to the success of a trial,” said Yijun Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “We at MERIT are pleased to grow our endpoint services to include this important offering,” he added.

Leveraging its global endpoint service experience in ophthalmology, MERIT now also provides comprehensive training, certification, and management of study BCVA activities as well as centralized data review of BCVA source documents. Sponsors and CRO partners may now leverage single-system convenience for BCVA centralized data review and certification tracking, as both are performed in MERIT’s proprietary software EXCELSIOR™. MERIT’s expert BCVA certification team members have extensive clinical experience and teaching backgrounds in ophthalmology or optometry and help assure the accurate quantification of vision and measures of vision change.

Learn more about MERIT’s BCVA services here: https://meritcro.com/best-corrected-visual-acuity-bcva-solutions/

ABOUT MERIT

MERIT is a global clinical trial endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas. We partner with CROs and pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.

MERIT’s EXCELSIOR™ technology platform increases accuracy and efficiency by providing a suite of advanced endpoint analysis tools designed based on our extensive collaboration with biopharma companies.

MERIT’s offices are located in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and in Shanghai, China. We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical sites in 58 countries.

