SCDSS Announces New Greenville County Director

April 22, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Ned Moore as the new Greenville County DSS Director. He began his new position on Monday, April 18th after the recent retirement of former County Director Dena Reeves-Green.

Ned was born in Spartanburg and moved to Columbia in the mid-1980’s. Ned began his DSS career in August of 2006 as an investigator in Horry County. He later served as a supervisor in Marion County. In 2015, he went to Horry County to help start the Intake Center. Later that year, he became the Marion County Director. During that time, he was also the Interim Director for Horry County for 7 months. He most recently served as Georgetown County Director.

“As someone who was born in the Upstate, I look forward to moving back to the area where my life began,” Ned said. “I am excited about joining the Greenville DSS team and the Upstate team. There has been tremendous work going on in Greenville County and I hope to further the efforts that are already in place. Already in my first week, I have seen many great things from the staff and the passion that they have for serving the Grenville community. I am excited to partner with the professionals of Greenville County DSS and community partners in the area.”

Ned and his wife, Carin, have been married for 20 years and have two children (18 and 17). Their daughter, Ruby, is a freshman and Catawba College in North Carolina where she plays indoor and beach volleyball. Their son, Wyatt, is an avid outdoorsman who loves to hunt and fish. Ned and his family look forward to spending time on the lake and hiking many of the trails in the Upstate.

Ned is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. He taught for a year in Oconee County and worked for a YMCA in Greer.

