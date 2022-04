Williston / MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1002473

TROOPER: Sgt. Brandon Doll

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2022, at approximately 1235 hours

STREET: I-89 SB

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 86

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jamie Semprebon

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Trooper Dylan LaMere

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Windshield, hood, roof

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 1235 hours, Trooper LaMere was on patrol on I-89 in South Burlington VT. He was traveling in his marked police cruiser South bound, in the area of MM 86. A truck traveling in front of him, had an unsecured lawn chair in the bed of the truck that came loose. The lawn chair came up out of the bed and into the air. The chair came down on the driver side windshield of Trooper LaMere’s vehicle. This collision caused damage to the hood, roof and windshield of the vehicle. No one was injured as a result of this collision.

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov