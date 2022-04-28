SkyStem Will Speak at the 2022 NEAFP Conference on the Topic of Combatting Fraud During Month-End Close
We are thrilled to share our platform and thought leadership initiatives with industry peers and prospects.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close solution, is excited to announce their own Nancy Wu, Head of Sales and Support, will be a thought leadership contributor at the New England AFP (NEAFP) Conference. The 2022 NEAFP Conference is for New England’s premier treasury and finance professionals and will be a hybrid event. It will kick off in-person with a networking event at Boston’s beloved Fenway Park followed by two days of learning packed with 30 virtual sessions, and inspiring keynote virtual luncheons provided by dedicated sponsors. There will be a lineup of experts sharing their expertise, technical acumen, leadership, and practical operational solutions that will sharpen attendees’ views of what is now a new reality in the world of treasury and financial services.
Nancy Wu leads sales and customer success for SkyStem in the United States. She has spent most of her career working with accounting professionals to streamline the close process, set up shared services centers, and has consulted for a number of years in business process improvement and technology implementation. She is the host of SkyStem's award-winning CPE webinar series and is also a contributor for CFO.University. In 2020, she authored "From Week to Days: Boarding the Mid-Market Financial Close Bullet Train" in partnership with IQPC.
Ms. Wu’s thought leadership topic “Fraud Busters: Combat Fraud During Month-End Close” will discuss the risk of occupational fraud and how it continues to be on the rise. She’ll examine some of the most effective, most used but least appreciated, fraud-oriented internal controls executed during month-end close. Ms. Wu will deconstruct the nature of their potency and how their effectiveness can be increased even more, as accounting professionals rely on them more than ever before.
“We are thrilled to share our platform and thought leadership initiatives with industry peers and prospects at the conference," said Shagun Malhotra, SkyStem Founder and CEO. "We look forward to demonstrating service excellence to the conference participants and dig deep into this topic."
The 2022 NEAFP Conference will be held May 2-4, 2022 and Nancy Wu’s virtual thought leadership session will be held on May 4th from 3:30-4:30. Visit New England AFP to reserve your seat. For more information about SkyStem, visit www.skystem.com or email: info@skystem.com
About New England AFP
New England AFP is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing premier education and networking opportunities to a wide spectrum of financial professionals located in the six New England states and beyond. We are dedicated to providing and enhancing current, unbiased and relevant content supporting our member needs in the treasury and finance professions through regular bi-monthly meetings, webinars, full day educational classes and an annual conference.
About SkyStem
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
