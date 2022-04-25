The Capterra Reviews Are In, SkyStem Customers Love ART
This software saves our team hours, if not days, each month by speeding up the reconciliation process.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close solution, is excited to announce the positives results of their Capterra (a Gartner company) reviews. SkyStem strives to bring soul to software by providing intelligent and intuitive solutions that eliminate redundant processes and provide their customers the opportunity to focus on more dynamic and fulfilling work. Their flagship solution, ART, accomplishes just that. SkyStem emphasizes the human touch, so that customers get the best of both worlds – cutting edge technology paired with fanatical customer service. ART automates the month-end close & reconciliation process. It has been well known in the industry to deliver the best product and customer service for the best value. ART is known for delivering robust functionality and “high touch” customer service to their market -- all at a competitive price point that maximizes immediate return on investment for all their users.
SkyStem maintains high expectations and are always listening to their customers for feedback and guidance in developing a first-class product designed for them. SkyStem's customers range from a variety of industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality, and more.
Users in Capterra have said the following about ART:
• This software saves our team hours, if not days, each month by speeding up the reconciliation process.
• Everything is centralized and easy to navigate.
• Thank goodness for Skystem. We'll be clients for life!
• ART resulted in immediate efficiencies to the reconciliation management process.
• Great product, great people.
• It saves time, which is important if you have a lot of accounts.
• This product has been very helpful in standardizing our reconciliations...Our internal and external auditors have all the reconciliations at their fingertips along with the sign off trail.
• ART is a definite improvement from what we were using before for our monthly balance sheet account analyses.
• A big step up from three-inch binders.
• ART makes reconciliations really easy. Plus, our auditors love it!
“These independent reviews are illuminating. I’m most pleased to see that, as a company, we are serving customers in a way that’s true to our core philosophy – delivering value, having great customer service, maintaining high expectations for ourselves, and mixing in a bit of fun. We always look at feedback like this for guidance to our path ahead,” said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem.
Check out Capterra for the full details. For additional information on SkyStem’s visit our website or email: info@skystem.com
About Capterra
A free online resource to help users confidently find, buy and get the most out of technology. At Capterra, we believe software makes the world a better place. That's why we love connecting buyers and sellers of business software. Our website shows companies all of their options, regardless of what type of software they need, and we provide free advice and guidance to help them make the right decision.
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
