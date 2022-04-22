Fact Sheet: Celebrating Earth Day 2022

The Biden-Harris Administration is celebrating Earth Day by focusing on its theme, “invest in our planet”, and is committed to addressing climate change, advancing health equity and pursuing environmental justice - which all depends on a healthy, clean planet. The following is a snapshot of various Earth Day activities the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity and other divisions are coordinating as part of a commitment to building a healthier, more climate-resilient future.

“There is an urgent need to act now, and HHS is stepping up to deliver. From releasing $385M in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds to introducing a pledge initiative that will connect public and private healthcare stakeholders to reduce emissions, we will use every tool in our toolbox to ensure a healthier future for all,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“History will judge us for the actions or inactions that we take today. I am proud to work for an administration that is choosing to take action, and choosing to prioritize climate and health on Earth Day, and every day,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine.

The following is a short overview of some of the Department’s efforts surrounding Earth Day 2022. Assistance and Tools to Address Climate Impacts

Healthcare Sector Resilience and Decarbonization

Issued a new Pledge Initiative, in partnership with the White House, as a call to action for health care stakeholders to address climate change, including pledges by private sector health systems and other organizations to reduce greenhouse gases. [OCCHE]

Published a New England Journal of Medicine Perspective “After COP26 — Putting Health and Equity at the Center of the Climate Movement . ” [OCCHE]

” [OCCHE] Released a request for information in the CMS FY 2023 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) and Long Term Care Hospitals (LTCH PPS) Proposed Rule seeking input on how health care providers can more effectively respond to climate risks and reduce their emissions and how HHS can support their efforts. [CMS]

Mental Health and Climate Change

Environmental Justice

Environmental Health Initiatives and Research

Digital Medicare Resources