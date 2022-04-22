Jeneration J’s 4th Annual Raise Your Voice 4 Peace Youth Vocal Competition Returns to the GRAMMY Museum Saturday, May 14
RYV4P 2020 Finalists (l to r) Dejean Deterville, Tanner Zahn, Serenity McCrary, Trinity Rose, Jhala Angelique (Photo Credit: Venus D. Bernardo)
Event Will Stream on Jeneration J’s YouTube Page on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. PST
Produced by Jeneration J, the youth division of Jenesse Center domestic violence intervention & prevention program, RYV4P contestants will sing or rap a cover or original song with a message of hope.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual RAISE YOUR VOICE 4 PEACE (#RYV4P) vocal competition for youth aged 13-18 returns to the GRAMMY Museum on Saturday, May 14 and will be hosted by 2018 winner Shaylin “Shaylin B” Becton and first place finalist Jabez “Jabez Tha King” Byrd.
The online auditions for the event are now open and close on Sunday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The top 5 finalists will compete live. A panel of music industry professionals will select the winner who will receive a $3,000 prize. The other finalists will each receive $500.
The RYV4P event and pre-show will stream on Jeneration J’s YouTube page on Tuesday, May 17 (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNu6_HVkAGgqkvIhfuxdq3A).
The pre-show that will feature interviews with former finalists, judges, and special guests will stream from 7 p.m. PST to 8 p.m. PST during the VIP reception. The competition will premiere at 8 p.m. PST.
Dr. Angela Parker, Jenesse’s Director of Trainings and Programs said, “What is so exciting about Raise Your Voice for Peace is that it not only epitomizes Jenesse’s mission to ensure that the next generation understands what healthy relationships look like, but it is an opportunity for students to be celebrated and supported through showcasing their amazing talent in front of their friends and members of the community at the GRAMMY Museum, one of the premiere venues in Los Angeles.” Parker said, "produced by Jeneration J, the youth division of Jenesse Center domestic violence intervention & prevention program, RYV4P contestants will sing or rap a cover or original song with a message of hope."
This year, Raise Your Voice 4 Peace will honor five individuals who have used their influence to inspire youth:
Jildy T is a philanthropist, recording artist, and producer who has been instrumental in launching and co-sponsoring the competition;
Issac Ryan Brown, co-star of Disney’s “Raven’s Home,” has supported the RYV4P since its inception and hosted the event in 2019 and 2020;
Kheris Rogers, who co-hosted the 2020 competition, is a model and singer who runs the “Flexin In My Complexion” anti-bullying campaign and clothing line that has gained the support of Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg, and Alicia Keys;
Jennifer Aguillon, Senior Producer with Extra, and longtime Jenesse Center and Jeneration J advocate; and
Nadia Charles, Jenesse University Ambassador, former Jeneration J President and Pepperdine University freshman.
Past finalists continue to achieve considerable success. Trinity Rose, a 2020 RYV4P co-winner made it to Hollywood on Season 19 of “American Idol.” Shaylin “Shaylin B” Becton, who was the winner of the inaugural year in 2018, portrayed the voice of Gloria in the Dreamworks animated Hulu series “Madagascar: A Little Wild.” Nayah Damasen, also a finalist from 2018, performed at the 2021 Kids Choice Awards with her new group, Nickelodeon’s Good NEWZ Girls and has been featured as an actress on “Black-ish,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Modern Family.” RYV4P 2019 runner-up Caleb J. Smith appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Nia Simone Thompkins, a 2018 RYV4P finalist, won the AT&T Be Heard competition at the REVOLT Summit last fall.
Everychild Foundation, Free Arts, Present Now, Karen Earl, Jildy T, Hollywood Hippie Records, Shernoff Bidart Echeverria, The Erwin Rautenberg Foundation, Tom and Tricia Corby, Success Beyond Measure Incorporated, State Farm, SPOILED! are sponsoring this year’s event.
For more information about Raise Your Voice 4 Peace, contact Dr. Angela Parker at aparker@jenesse.org or (323) 299-9496. For media or talent inquiries, contact Billy Johnson Jr. at billy@mediandrepertoire.com or Jeanine Taylor at jeanine@jcec.com.
About Jeneration J
Jeneration J is a centralized virtual support system that provides a comprehensive dating violence intervention and prevention resource center exclusively for young people. Jeneration J serves as a culturally relevant outlet to engage young people in building healthy relationships. Jeneration J seeks to produce a generation of morally conscious leaders to advocate social change and create a culture without violence. Dating violence does not discriminate. Therefore, everyone has the right to a safe and healthy relationship.
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention program in South Los Angeles. Five African American women who were survivors of domestic violence, and committed to creating a safe place for victims and their families founded the center in 1980. Our mission is to provide victims of domestic violence with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive, and ensures their transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. We seek to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.
