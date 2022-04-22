Cirrus LED Embraces Sustainability with Major Solar Installation
NH Tech Manufacturer Cirrus LED installed a 428-panel rooftop array to become a more sustainable manufacturer. The install has offset 334,000 pounds of CO2.
Solar was a no-brainer for maintaining profitability. Being profitable offers stability to our current employees, allows us to grow, and, in turn, create more jobs.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In August of 2021, New Hampshire Tech Manufacturer Cirrus LED went solar. The 186-kilowatt solar project, built by Brentwood-based ReVision Energy, sits on the roof of Cirrus Systems, Inc on West Road in Portsmouth, NH. Cirrus installed the 428-panel array in a concentrated effort to become a more sustainable manufacturer. The solar panels account for 33% of Cirrus’ electrical needs and have offset 334,000 pounds of CO2. This is the equivalent of planting 2,500 trees.
The panels are only the first step towards sustainable manufacturing. The company also encourages purchasing electric vehicles and has begun installing EV chargers that can be used for free by employees to make their commute carbon neutral.
“Implementing a renewable energy strategy today isn’t just about company image or even limited to ecological stewardship. We are in an economic climate of unstable and rising electricity prices. Internationally, fossil fuel energy security is at a low point. As a result, we have seen our grid-bought electricity prices go up 40% within a year.
Solar was a no-brainer for maintaining profitability. Being profitable offers stability to our current employees, allows us to grow, and, in turn, create more jobs.” - David Rycyna, CEO, Cirrus LED
Cirrus Systems is a provider of revolutionary and simple to use digital signage and powerful sign software solutions that work together to create engaging on-premise digital marketing experiences. The company has committed to becoming a more sustainable manufacturer, and the solar array is the first step on that journey.
About Cirrus Systems: Launched in 2012 and located in Portsmouth, NH, Cirrus LED believes in the power of innovation and that every business and organization should be able to easily create engaging on-premise digital marketing experiences that accelerate growth without “breaking the bank.” That is why we strive to develop and deliver high-quality revolutionary products and easy-to-use solutions that are captivating, affordable and evolve with any business, big or small.
About ReVision Energy: ReVision Energy is a local, employee-owned solar company on a mission to transition northern New England from fossil fuels to solar energy combined with battery storage, heat pumps, LED lighting, and electric vehicle charging. As a Certified B Corporation, ReVision is part of a global movement using business as a force for good to solve social and environmental issues. ReVision Energy is the region's most experienced solar company and is ranked #1 Rooftop Installer in New England by Solar Power World Magazine. ReVision Energy has also been named “Business of the Year” by Business NH Magazine and a "Best for the World" company by B Labs. Learn more at revisionenergy.com.
