Zoolife’s Special Earth Day Program to Support Conservation Efforts and Animal Care
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day and Zoolife's one-year anniversary, Zoolife is hosting a special program of live talks with animal experts discussing topics that include how phone recycling saves gorillas, eco-friendly tips and tricks for our everyday lives, the battle of the komodo dragons against climate change and much more. The talks, led by expert staff from different zoos and animal sanctuaries, will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
In addition, Zoolife is running a special promotion on Earth Day, where first-time subscribers get 50% OFF any pass they purchase using the promo code EARTHDAY at checkout. This offer makes Zoolife more accessible for everyone on Earth Day, so more animal lovers can enjoy the Earth Day program and support conservation through their subscriptions.
Zoolife’s mission is to provide unparalleled access to wildlife and inspire its protection. Accordingly, more than 50% of any subscription funds conservation research and animal care.
Zoolife.tv is the world’s first interactive online zoo experience. Streaming live from the world's top accredited zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers, Zoolife.tv showcases immersive animal experiences in real-time, hosted by experts. Each animal experience is designed to bring you closer to the wildlife and offer innovative ways of learning, protecting and engaging with the natural world, from the comfort of one’s home. Zoolife.tv’s state-of-the-art technology allows users to control the camera from their device to zoom into a tiger’s whiskers, or move the camera to explore a gorilla’s habitat.
Over the past year, Zoolife more than doubled the number of species streaming live on its platform through building strong partnerships with top accredited zoos and animal sanctuaries, that include the Toronto Zoo, Santa Barbara Zoo, Orana Wildlife Park, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and San Antonio Zoo. Today Zoolife has 22 animal habitats streaming live from zoos across the globe. Over the next year, Zoolife plans to expand by adding 10 more zoo partners and streaming at least 50 animals. In the first quarter of 2022, Zoolife has seen a 30% month-over-month increase in monthly active users and number of signups.
In addition to watching animal live-streams, Zoolife.tv users are able to control the cameras to pan and zoom, so that they can access the best view of the animals as they move around their habitats. Users can take photos and clips of the animals just as if they are at the zoo, join live talks led by animal experts and ask questions directly to them in the chat, watch past talks on-demand, and explore information about each animal species through interactive educational cards.
About Zoolife.tv
At Zoolife.tv, our mission is to help humankind reconnect with nature, while working together to protect it. Fifty percent of purchases directly fund animal care and conservation efforts led by our partners.
Streaming live 24/7, Zoolife.tv features a growing collection of remarkable animal species, daily expert talks, and interactive Q&As with animal experts and naturalists for in-depth learning and so much more.
Anyone who signs up for the free account on Zoolife.tv receives unlimited access to one animal habitat. A paying subscriber gains unlimited access to all currently available animal habitats, as well as any future additions. Zoolife.tv supports conservation by giving back 50% of its revenue to conservation research and animal care projects.
For more information - email info@zoolife.tv.
Matt Charles, DPA, APR
