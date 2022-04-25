"Charm'tastic Mile Day" Proclamation in Bmore & the Debut of HBO's We Own This City
1st Annual "Charm'tastic Mile Day" in Baltimore Proclamation & the debut of HBO's mini-series (6-episodes) We Own This City on April 25, 2022.
The Charm'tastic Mile the famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975) that connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the main thoroughfare for business & tourists”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1st Annual "Charm'tastic Mile Day" Proclamation & the debut of HBO's mini-series (6-episodes) We Own This City on April 25, 2022. The April 25th day was Proclaimed by Mayor Brandon Scott with a Proclamation that highlights the registered trademarked www.USPTO.gov, famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975) that connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the main thoroughfare for downtown business and tourists.
The "Charm'tastic Mile" was 1st introduced to Baltimore on April 25, 2016. The Proclamation will be unveiled at 6:00 PM at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel with a Champagne Toast. The April 25th date marks the 6th Anniversary of "The Mile" in Bmore. The "Charm'tastic Mile" shares a historical date link with the Iconic 'Domino Sugars' neon sign. On April 25, 1951 the majestic sign was unveiled to Charm City (not known as Charm City then). Both entities were introduced on the same day 65-years apart.
Three-hours after the "Charm'tastic Mile Day" Proclamation is unveiled in Baltimore HBO's new mini-series We Own This City https://www.hbo.com/we-own-this-city will debut at 9:00 PM. David Simon the creator & writer of the critically acclaimed HBO masterpiece 'The Wire' was back in Baltimore to film this intense drama is based on the nonfiction book by Justin Fenton, We Own This City primarily takes place in the years immediately before and after the 2015 murder of Freddie Gray while he was in Baltimore Police custody. It also periodically loops back earlier in the century to follow the career path of Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal), the swaggering golden boy in charge of the department’s elite Gun Trace Task Force.
Here are some of the critic review links of the show, We Own This City:
The "Charm'tastic Mile" concept & the book We Own This City both have roots planted to the aftermath of the Freddie Gray death and riots. The Mile was created like the Inner Harbor pavilions in 1980 as a new branding movement to improve the overall brand of the city giving it a Famous/Iconic Street like The Mag Mile (Chicago), Bourbon Street (New Orleans), Wall Street & Broadway (New York) and Rodeo Drive (Beverly Hills).
We Own This City chronicles the 2017 story of the Baltimore Police Department, Gun Trace Task Force and its corruption by reporter Justin Fenton. These events followed the death of Freddie Gray and its ongoing investigation into his tragic passing and the riots that followed.
