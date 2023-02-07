Nat' 3-Day Pass - Passes, Pastas & Passion Super Bowl, Italian Food Day & Valentines
The "Charm'tastic Mile" coined the National 3-Day Pass, "Passes, Pastas & Passion" to celebrate the back-to-back-to-back 3-day celebration of the Super Bowl, Italian Food Day & Valentine's Day.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Charm'tastic Mile" of Baltimore (Love That 1.3) www.thecharmtasticmile.com. The famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est. 1975) that connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East that is now listed on Google Search as one of the Most Famous Streets in America is reporting the release of the branding marketing campaign for "National 3-Day Pass" - Passes, Pastas & Passion to honor the Super Bowl, National Italian Food Day & Valentine's Day that runs from February 12-14, 2023. It's a Back-to-Back-to-Back National Celebration in America.
February 12, 2023, Super Bowl 57 https://sportsdata.usatoday.com/super-bowl-57 - KC Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 PM will be the 1st day of the National 3-Day Pass. There will be some big-time passing of the football from star-quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts to determine the winner of the big game.
February 13, 2023, National Italian Food Day will be celebrated to honor the cuisine from Italy and all of the great chefs, influencers and restaurants in America. The City of Baltimore has an array of great dining establishments from our famous Little Italy to Sotto Sopra in historic Mount Vernon to Cinghiale in Harbor East to Limoncello in Locust Point.
February 14, 2023, Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. It's couples night on the town, or a special dinner at home. The "Charm'tastic Mile" celebrates & honors Valentine's Day for all Americans.
The "Charm'tastic Mile" of Baltimore (Love that 1.3) or more simply "The Mile" is the Ceremonial/Honorary name for the 1.3 mile corridor ( 6,864 ft.) in the heart of downtown Baltimore, Maryland. The "Charm'tastic Mile" was inspired by The Mag Mile (Chicago) the famous 13 blocks of Michigan Avenue. It's America's Newest Famous/Iconic Street.
On September 15, 2020 The "Charm'tastic Mile" (serial # 88804161) was published as registered trademark with the www.uspto.gov joining The Mag Mile, Rodeo Drive (Beverly Hills) & Las Vegas Strip as a trademark. This past September 4, 2022 The "Charm'tastic Mile" was the official Victory Champagne presenter for the Maryland Cycling Classic that concluded (finish line) centrally on The "Charm'tastic Mile" at Pratt street & Market Place.
The City of Baltimore in the year 2025 will be celebrating "Charm City 50" the 50th Anniversary (1975-2025) of its Iconic nickname. "Charm City 50" will officially begin on January 25, 2025 (1-25-25) at 5:50 PM.
For more information on Nat' 3-Day Pass - Passes, Pastas & Passion Super Bowl, Italian Food Day & Valentines or The "Charm'tastic Mile" please contact Derrick E. Vaughan at 443-851-5244 or email: thecharmtasticmile@gmail.com.
