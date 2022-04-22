Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,666 in the last 365 days.

Seven and Nine Year Old Sisters Raise Funds for The Symphonia

Seven and Nine Year old Edgarde sisters

The Edgarde Sisters

Sisters Nearing Their 500th Consecutive Day of Practice

I’m ecstatic that they’re becoming fluent in the language of music,”
— Seth Edgarde, the girls' father
BOCA RATON, FL , USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine-year-old Julia and seven-year-old Daphne Edgarde of Boca Raton, students at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, started piano lessons three years ago after attending The Symphonia’s ‘Meet the Orchestra.' The program invites families to attend an orchestra rehearsal followed by an ‘instrument petting zoo,’ allowing the kids to interact with the musicians and the instruments they play.

Last year, the girls combined their newfound love of classical music with their love of giving back (they are active in their school’s Philanthropy for Kids in Action program), and created ‘Pennies for Piano,’ a virtual recital for friends and family to help raise funds for The Symphonia and the International Alliance for Women in Music.

Each girl performed seven classical music selections, followed by a performance of an original composition the two wrote for the event. Throughout the recital, the girls shared the number of notes played during each song, and suggested the audience give one penny for each note. The recital raised $500 for The Symphonia.

“I’m ecstatic that they’re becoming fluent in the language of music,” said Seth Edgarde, the girls’ father. “It’s something of a lacuna in a modern education, so I’m very happy that they are able to use their passion to further music education right here in our community.”

Since the recital, the sisters have challenged themselves to practice piano every day for 500 straight days. At The Symphonia’s season finale performance on Sunday, April 24, Julia and Daphne will celebrate reaching their goal by meeting world-renowned conductor Alastair Willis and former child prodigy, pianist Lindsay Garritson.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.

Debbie Abrams
The Buzz Agency
5612891378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Seven and Nine Year Old Sisters Raise Funds for The Symphonia

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.