Announcing: Tehama X Gibraltar

Tehama, a cloud-based hybrid work solution, is announcing a partnership with Gibraltar, an expert in end user compute for medium and large enterprises.

Our partnership with Tehama allows us to rapidly equip our customers with a secure, fully managed, Zero trust VDI environment, so that they can focus on their business.” — Rick Polite, CEO of Gibraltar

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, an all-in-one cloud-based platform that enables enterprises to launch role-based, ready-to-work, productive, secure digital environments for anyone, anywhere in the world is announcing their partnership with Gibraltar, a cutting edge managed services provider serving the Canadian market.

Transformation is imperative for all businesses, from small to enterprise, in order to survive and advance in a digital economy. By leveraging cutting edge technology in all areas of business, Gibraltar focuses on improving customer experience, workforce enablement, and operational agility, making businesses competitive, profitable and relevant. This focus on customer experience and operational agility have made Gibraltar and Tehama natural partners in the delivery of Tehama's Carrier for Work. Tehama is more than a virtual desktop, and offers the safer, smarter and more productive solution to the hybrid work question. With other methods, it takes weeks or months to move from contract signature to functionality, but with Tehama’s Carrier for Work, you can onboard remote workers in less than an hour with multi-level security and compliance. With Tehama in their stable of offerings, Gibraltar will keep their place at the cutting edge by offering the only all-in-one service solution that enables enterprises to connect their remote workers to mission-critical and data-sensitive systems in minutes, completely de-risk hybrid work and safely transfer their valuable data assets to sensitive corporate networks without any security concerns.

"Similar to engaging with Fedex, AT&T or T-Mobile, when engaging with a “Carrier for Work”, the highest possible standard of care for delivering productivity from point A to point B is included. This is great for customers because they can now choose their solution based on quality of service. No longer locked into a contract that demands payment regardless of quality of experience, Tehama recognizes that the primary concerns of any enterprise leader: efficiency, low price and speed of service must be top priority for us as well ” Says Paul Vallee, CEO of Tehama "Gibraltar’s priority rests with delivering the best possible customer experience, so it is a no-brainer that we are partnering with them to deliver Carrier for Work service across Canada."

“At Gibraltar Solutions we aren’t just providing our customers with IT solutions, but helping them achieve their desired business outcomes. Our partnership with Tehama allows us to rapidly equip our customers with a secure, fully managed, Zero trust VDI environment, so that they can focus on their business.” says Rick Polite, CEO of Gibraltar.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s top priority is empowering their clients to reach the highest level of business performance through leading-edge technologies. They offer a variety of solutions by utilizing a wide selection of innovative technologies from their vendor partnerships. Their services help businesses accelerate digital transformation.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. With the Tehama Carrier for Work solution, enterprises can create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. No other solution on the market today connects remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers.

For more information, visit tehama.io.

