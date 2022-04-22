Sweden supporting Ukraine with equipment to secure the country’s energy supply

SWEDEN, April 22 - To support Ukraine and help secure its energy supply, the Government has decided that Svenska kraftnät may provide equipment that can be used to repair the country’s electrical grids.

“A secure electricity supply is necessary to maintain critical societal operations in Ukraine. Sweden will now provide equipment that can be used to repair electrical grids that have been destroyed during the war. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is indefensible, and the Government has responded by imposing sanctions against Russia and by supporting Ukraine and strengthening Sweden,” says Minister for Energy and Digital Development Khashayar Farmanbar.

Through the European Network of Transmission System Operators, Svenska kraftnät received a request from Ukraine to provide equipment for repairing electrical grids. Svenska kraftnät is in contact with the recipients in Ukraine and is collaborating with the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency to secure transport. In light of this, Svenska kraftnät submitted a request to the Government for permission to supply Ukraine with equipment from its reserves for repairing electrical grids. Svenska kraftnät considers that it can do without the material without this affecting Sweden’s preparedness. On 21 April, the Government approved Svenska kraftnät’s request.