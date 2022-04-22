Gastrointestinal Devices Market Trends Involve Inclusion Of Single-Use Disposable Cap To Reduce Contamination

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2022 Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastrointestinal devices market trends include single-use disposable endcap of duodenoscope which is increasingly being used to prevent contamination during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures. Single-use disposable cap controls the infection and preserves the duodenoscope optics. The USFDA recommended that hospitals and clinics shift from reusable duodenoscopes to disposable parts duodenoscopes. The USFDA also approved the duodenoscope model featuring the disposable parts such as the PENTAX Medical ED34-i10T duodenoscope in November 2019, Olympus TJF-Q190V Duodenoscope in January 2020. Olympus TJF-Q190V duodenoscope is used to perform the ERCP procedure with less risk of contamination due to the disposable distal endcap.

TBRC’s global gastrointestinal devices market report is segmented by product type into GI videoscopes, biopsy devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices (ERCP), capsule endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), hemostasis devices, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics and dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, by sales channel into online retailing, medical stores and brand outlets.

The global gastrointestinal devices market size is expected to grow from $9.35 billion in 2021 to $10.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The global gastrointestinal devices market share is then expected to grow to $12.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases contributed to GI devices market growth. Gastrointestinal diseases include irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, perianal abscesses, colon polyps, and cancer among others. According to the Endoscopy Centre, every year 62 million Americans are diagnosed with any of the digestive diseases, and 2% to 6% or an estimated 3 lakhs to 5 lakhs Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). According to the American College of Gastroenterology estimates, 10-15% of the adult population in the USA suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases increased the demand for gastrointestinal devices to treat patients, thereby shaping the gastrointestinal devices market outlook.

Major players covered in the global gastrointestinal devices market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Cook Group, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, and B. Braun Melsungen.

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Gi Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), Capsule Endoscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Hemostasis Devices, Other Product Types), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Sales Channel (Online Retailing, Medical Stores & Brand Outlet) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a gastrointestinal devices market overview, forecast gastrointestinal devices market size and growth for the whole market, gastrointestinal devices market segments, geographies, gastrointestinal devices market trends, gastrointestinal devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

