Bringing Flair Back into the Sphere of Electronic Music – Steven Stevens Makes Fans Groove in Latest Release
His latest single, Fighting-Ignorance-Greed (Please Peace Edit) is dedicated to the heroic people of UkraineOLDENBURG, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Stevens is a man of many talents, which is evident from his discography, and over thirty years of experience in the music industry. He has worked in the shadows, as a ghost producer since 1989. Born in Amsterdam, Steven has influenced music all around the world, including USA, Germany, Holland, Russia and Spain. As an owner of four studios, two music labels, and eight music projects of different genres, Steven’s talent is incomparable.
His latest release is titled ‘Fighting-Ignorance-Greed (Please Peace Edit)’, and it is dedicated to the heroic people of Ukraine who are going through an unimaginable time in their history. This song came about as an “accident”, as Steven describes it, and was completed within sixteen hours. The somber sound and slow melody are a perfect tribute to the people suffering in Ukraine. As an artist who understands the compelling power of music, Steven Stevens has decided that he cannot stay quiet about the injustices prevalent in the world today, which is why he is using his platform to bring more awareness to the issue at hand in Ukraine.
After a triumphant thirty-year long career in working behind the scenes, Steven is ready to step out. He does not want to work under various stage names, rather make his own name in the music industry he has been a major part of for a long time. He wishes to complete his own eight music projects so that people recognize his talent under his real name. Truly one for the ages, Steven Stevens is surely set to take the music industry by storm, but this time under his own name, with his own music.
Hailing from Amsterdam, Netherlands, Steven always had a knack for composing music. He has secured a diploma in music engineering to hone his technique, which shows his commitment to his art. Steven has been ghost producing music for various artists for over thirty years. To this day no one knows the artists he has helped produce music for, since they were always written and produced under pseudonyms. Having produced over nine hundred songs, Steven’s success and gift for music can be seen by the fact that many artists he worked for, were honored in “DJ MAG TOP 100” under their name through the publication of Steven’s songs. One of the songs Steven has produced was with a top artist (unnamed), which harbored over billions of streams on Spotify alone, and was a worldwide hit. One of Steven’s biggest and most notable achievements is that he has written, composed and recorded a song for one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Justin Bieber. Now Steven dreams of working on producing a soundtrack with his lifelong idol, Hans Zimmer.
