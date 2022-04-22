Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nucleic acid based gene therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2021 to $0.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Rising financial support by the government and the companies is projected to drive the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy industry growth.

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market consists of sales of nucleic acid-based gene therapy products and services. Gene therapy is used for correcting defective genes that are responsible for disease development. Moreover, nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to treat genetic disorders and diseases for which there exists no permanent cure such as anemia, sickle cell, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and thalassemia.

Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Segments

The global nucleic acid based gene therapy market is segmented:

By Technology: Anti-Sense and Anti-Gene, Short Inhibitory Sequences, Gene Transfer Therapy, Nucleoside Analogs, Ribozymes, Aptamers, Others

By Application: Oncology, Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders, Rare Diseases

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography: The global nucleic acid based gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nucleic acid based gene therapy global market overviews, nucleic acid based gene therapy global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global nucleic acid based gene therapy market, global nucleic acid based gene therapy market share, nucleic acid based gene therapy global market segments and geographies, nucleic acid based gene therapy global market players, nucleic acid based gene therapy market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Celsion Corporation, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, EGEN, BioMedica, Transgene, and Copernicus Therapeutics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

