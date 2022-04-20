Submit Release
Vietnam Blockchain Union established

VIETNAM, April 20 -  

Experts discuss the development of blockchain technologies at a seminar on ‘Opportunities to develop the National Digital Economy and Powerful Aspiration’ organised by the newly set up Vietnam Blockchain Union in HCM City on Tuesday. — Photo Courtesy VBU

HCM CITY — The non-profit Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) was set up on Tuesday to bring together blockchain organisations and businesses with support from global advisers.

It seeks to improve the quality of training and human resource development in the industry and link up organisations, communities and individuals who are researching into, applying, investing in, and marketing blockchain products and solutions.

VBU will also assist with policy making to help develop and effectively apply blockchain in the national digital economy, and support propagation of the Government’s National Digital Transformation Programme.

It will collaborate closely with blockchain organisations, businesses, associations, and communities around the world.

On the occasion of the establishment, VBU on Tuesday organised the ‘Opportunities to develop the National Digital Economy and Powerful Aspiration’ seminar on topics like a legal framework to develop blockchain technologies, non-fungible token (NFTs), Bitcoin, and modern marketing solutions for developing the digital economy.

Technology is developing rapidly and is a driving force to not only improve productivity and economic efficiency but also promote changes in the economy, society, living habits, working, and entertaining to all of us.

The year 2022 is witnessing the next era of internet development including blockchain technology.

At a conference organised by Binance in Dubai, Việt Nam was recognised as the world’s blockchain centre.

There are many businesses and organisations in the country developing and applying blockchain technologies effectively and contributing to the National Digital Transformation Programme. — VNS

