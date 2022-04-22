Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,929 in the last 365 days.

Javier Troconis Discusses Green Energy; What is it?

Artistic rendition of the earth with over-sized windmills and other aspects of green energy in sort of cartoon-like style

Green Energy is a term used frequently these days, but what does that term mean? Javier Troconis discusses Green Energy.

Country road with green grass on both sides as far as the eye can see to the horizon. Windmills adorn the green fields

Green Energy is Crucial to the future of earth and the humans that inhabit her

Green Energy is a term used frequently these days, but what does that term mean? Javier Troconis discusses Green Energy.

MAIMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term "Green Energy" is energy produced without causing harm to the environment. Energy expert and consultant, Javier Troconis, states any energy type that is generated from natural resources can be categorized as "Green Energy", such water, wind and solar. Generally emanating from renewable energy sources.

In addition to wind and solar, geothermal, biomass and hydroelectric power can also claim to be Green Energy. Collecting energy from these sources is clean and constitutes an environmentally friendly way to produce energy.

Although "Green Energy" sources are generally renewable, however, such as oceans, the sun, wind and geothermal.

Renewable energy isn't always green! To be deemed "Green Energy" producing the energy cannot pollute the environment, such a CO2. If an organic energy source is being burned to create the power, it may be renewable, but not "green" as the burning process produces CO2.

Let's touch on a few of the most common energy sources that can be categorized as "Green Energy"

Solar Power has grown steadily over the last 2 decades, and is expected to continue growing and affect more of the small consumer market as photocell solar cells continue to improve and decrease in cost.

Wind Power is particularly effective where wind is a prominent feature of the geography, such as offshore, or high altitude climates. But really, anywhere there's a good steady wind that can spin propellers, turbines and generate electricity. Also, solid state or bladeless wind-power is beginning to gain traction.

Hydro-power has been around for a long time and produces a great deal of our current energy. It's best feature is the scalability of operation, and of course virtual endless renewable power source. Hydro-power is also recently being incorporated in consumer homes, such as rain fall collection, and drain off through appropriate turbine to energy storage.

The designation of "Green Energy" is sometimes dependent on how they are generated. For instance, Geothermal Energy uses thermal energy that has been stored under the earth’s crust and requires drilling to acquire. The environmental friendliness is dependent on the drilling techniques as well as other factors. This process can be done in an environmentally responsible way, or not.

Biomass is relatively new in large scale productions and can be "somewhat green" but the degree may vary on the output of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of organic materials. However, it is certain to be cleaner than petroleum or fossil based fuels. Bio-fuels have quietly gained considerable growth in the last decade, and are expected to supply 25% or more of transportation energy demand globally by 2050.

Green Energy is important for the future of earth, and of course the future of the humans that inhabit her.

As Green Energy grows around the world, it creates the opportunity to provide power for more of the world's population than ever. Even with the recent population explosion, there are still a higher percentage of people than ever before, with access to power! This provides great hope.

Kylie Tyler
RiptidePR
+1 800-544-7145
kylie@riptidepr.com

You just read:

Javier Troconis Discusses Green Energy; What is it?

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.