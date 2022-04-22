Neumann Monson Architects earns second AIA COTE award for ‘sustainable design excellence’
Reducing carbon emissions, saving municipal tax dollars with industrial green buildingDES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neumann Monson Architects received a second COTE Top Ten award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) – the industry’s highest award for sustainable design excellence – for the design of Iowa City Public Works, a municipal services facility that improves public safety, reduces carbon emissions and saves local tax dollars.
The COTE Awards highlight projects that exemplify the integration of design and performance by meeting rigorous criteria for social, economic, and ecological value. Iowa City Public Works consolidates local government operations on a centralized campus that improves daily efficiency and deployment of resources during critical situations like floods and snowstorms.
Over 30 years ago, the City of Iowa City acquired the land to develop a Public Works Campus. Neumann Monson developed a master plan for the campus which showed the value in consolidating operations to deliver services efficiently. The first phase of the plan constructed vehicle storage and shop space for the Streets and Traffic Engineering Division and Water Distribution operations.
“The building is essentially a large warehouse that’s quite energy efficient,” said Ron Knoche, City of Iowa City public works director. “The project goal was to achieve LEED Silver certification. It also fits well into the surroundings of park land and future development with aesthetic lighting and other features, making it a welcomed part of the neighborhood for decades to come.”
The new facility hosts public works staff and provides vehicle and equipment storage, material storage, wash bays, and maintenance shops. It reduces employee road time and fuel consumption, diverting approximately 20 tons of CO2 emissions annually. Upon complete consolidation of all municipal divisions, operational efficiencies will save the city up to $400,000 annually in operational efficiencies and maintenance.
“Iowa City Public Works represents the City of Iowa City’s commitment to improving public safety and reducing carbon emissions,” said Dave Zahradnik, principal at Neumann Monson Architects. “Iowa City has taken aggressive measures to confront climate change. The new facility allows Iowa City Public Works to operate more efficiently, strengthening the community.”
Neumann Monson Architects’ design harnesses community input, staff input, and public policy to create a municipal service facility that improves the health and safety of employees. HVAC zoning, polycarbonate walls, skylights, and other design decisions deliver lighting and comfort across various uses while implementing energy performative design.
AIA says urban buildings account for about 40 percent of annual greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon-neutral designs require innovative sustainable design strategies in new construction, including generating on-site renewable energy.
“When the budget wouldn’t allow for immediate implementation of all sustainable strategies, we created paths to implement those strategies in the future,” said Jesse Bulman, Associate Principal, and Architect at Neumann Monson Architects.
The roof and electrical room design anticipates the addition of phased solar photovoltaic systems, which, when expanded to cover the entire structure, will provide net-positive electrical energy use for the 99,294 square foot facility.
The vehicle wash bay employs a reclamation system to capture greywater, accounting for 65 percent of the facility’s potable water. The design also anticipated future rainwater collection from roofs by directing all water to one location where it will be captured for street cleaning and roadside irrigation.
“Iowa City Public Works shows the community, clients, and design professionals how to drive positive change – that careful thought can provide safe and effective buildings that are environmentally minded, community sensitive, and future-ready,” said Bulman. “All citizens depend on these services for our modern daily lives. As taxpayers, we see these women and men working in the community, but often don’t consider their working environment. Many communities make due with buildings not designed for modern equipment and safety standards. Now, Iowa City has a resilient, adaptable building that improves staff safety and well-being, and reduces operational costs.”
Interior and exterior photos available here
