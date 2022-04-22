What Parents Do Not Teach Children, But What Children Should Know About Earth Day
“Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas,” an endearing children’s book tackles the subject.
The Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony in Rwanda is the inspiration for Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas. Children can learn at an early age that they are stewards of our planet.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70 years ago, we celebrated our first Earth Day and yet we are facing the climate crisis. Cynics believe that Earth Day memorializes our failure to communicate the importance of environmental protection and conservation across generations. It is not a celebration of our success in preserving our planet for human habitation. Global warming is upon us because succeeding generations over the past 70 years have failed to act prudently and urgently. Children are the links that bind each generation to the other. We have assumed that when children grow up, that would be time enough for them to be concerned with issues relating to climate change. This assumption is in error. On the contrary, if parents instructed children from an early age to respect the environment, their actions as responsible business and society advocates to preserve our environment would have been more impactful.
— Leyland Hazlewood
“Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas” is children's book that encourages the exploration of geography, a variety of physical environments, and the question of endangered species. This amusing adventure story that will delight children as they discover these important topics. It is a conversation starter for parents and teachers about the preservation of our environment. Chester is a field mouse that fled to Africa where he is determined to meet the silverback mountain gorillas before they become extinct. Chester journeys with his drum which he uses to befriend wild animals. Babu the baboon, Chester’s jungle companion, is apprehensive about meeting the mighty gorillas. Chester encounters many surprises, including the colorful Kwita Izina ceremony in the middle of the African wilderness.
Leyland Hazlewood, the author says, “The Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony in Rwanda is the inspiration for Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas. Children can learn at an early age that they are stewards of our planet. Books like “Chester” make children receptive to the fight between progressive industrialization and nature’s preservation.”
The author has lived in Africa and travelled widely in many countries as an international management consultant and diplomat. He delights in sharing his experiences with others, especially children, to entertain and broaden their horizons. Leyland served as an executive member of the Board of Trustees of Early Steps, an organization that promotes diversity in New York City's independent schools, and on the Board of Trustees, St Marks College in South Africa. He resides in New York City
Ayrin Gharibpour, an artist born in a renowned theatrical family in Tehran illustrates Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas beautifully. Ayrin resides in Los Angeles and recently won an award for best animation at the Venezia Shorts Film Festival.
The book is available in local and online bookstores worldwide.
Members of the media who wish to review this book may request a complimentary paperback copy by contacting Dimpex, the publisher at 347-498-6599.
Leyland Hazlewood
leyland@dimpexinc.com
+1 347-498-6599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn