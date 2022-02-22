Fun and Adventure Await Readers in “Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas”
An endearing book that reached Number One in a Children’s Book Category on Amazon.
I was entertained and moved at the Kwita Izina ceremony in Rwanda. As shown in a recent 60 Minutes segment, this gorilla naming acknowledges these primates, packing a powerful message to us all.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY, February 21, 2022 – In this exciting read, everyone will follow Chester, the field mouse that fled to Africa where he is determined to meet the silverback mountain gorillas before they become extinct. Chester journeys with his drum which he uses to befriend wild animals. Babu the baboon, Chester’s jungle companion, is apprehensive about meeting the mighty gorillas. Chester encounters many surprises, including the colorful Kwita Izina ceremony in the middle of the African wilderness.
— Leyland Hazlewood
Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas is one amusing read everyone will surely find entertaining and memorable. Sequel to Chester goes to Africa, this book is a conversation starter that teaches about adventure, friendship, and the preservation of the environment.
No doubt you've read other books to your kids, but this one is a keeper for the entire family. Chester our eco-friendly mouse in his resolve to meet the endangered silverback mountain gorillas entertains and sensitizes kids and parents to the importance of our environment.
Leyland Hazlewood, the author says, “I was entertained and moved emotionally at the Kwita Izina ceremony in the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda. As shown in a recent 60 Minutes segment, this gorilla naming event acknowledges these primates, packing a powerful message to us all. Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas is the medium through which I chose to share it.”
The author has lived in Africa and travelled widely in many countries as an international management consultant and diplomat. He delights in sharing his experiences with others, especially children, to entertain and broaden their horizons. Leyland served as an executive member on the Board of Trustees of Early Steps, an organization that promotes diversity in New York City's independent schools, and on the Board of Trustees, Saint Marks College in South Africa. He is the author of Chester goes to Africa and The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in Africa. He is a grandparent who was born in Guyana, South America and resides in New York City.
Chester Visits the Mountain Gorillas is beautifully illustrated by Ayrin Gharibpour, an artist born in a renowned theatrical family in Tehran. She recently won an award for best animation at the Venezia Shorts Film Festival.
The book is available in online bookstores, worldwide.
Members of the media who wish to review this book may request a complimentary paperback copy by contacting Dimpex, the publisher at 347-498-6599.
