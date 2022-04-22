GLYNT.AI Releases Playbook 'Better Data for the Planet’ for Earth Day 2022
GLYNT's practical guide shows how every company can get their emissions data and why It’s a climate win-win
This year is different. There is a robust ecosystem of services, technology and financing ready to go. Start with data and gain the climate win-win. #betterdatafortheplanet marks Earth Day 2022.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, the leading provider of finance-grade Scope 1 & 2 emissions data, announced today the release of Better Data for the Planet, a playbook for business managers. The playbook is a practical guide on how to prepare emissions data for companies of every size, and includes details on the operational and finance savings unlocked by emissions data. Aligned with GLYNT’s mission, which is to enable every home, business and community to profit from their emissions data, the Playbook shares GLYNT’s experienced perspective in celebration of Earth Day 2022.
— Martha Amram, CEO, GLYNT.AI
The Playbook is available on online here.
“This year is different”, said CEO Martha Amram. “The climate ecosystem has emerged in full force. Between the $9B compliance and disclosure market launched by the Security Exchange Commission (SEC), to the $300B global clean tech industry, to the $35T in green financing, the market demands acceleration of emissions reductions. This playbook enables every company to profit from their emissions data. We’ve adopted the tagline #betterdatafortheplanet to mark the milestone.”
The Playbook is comprised of four chapters:
Chapter 1: Round Up Your Energy Invoices and Utility Bills
Chapter 2: Operationalize Each Site
Chapter 3: Display the Results
Chapter 4: Get Your Win-Win
“Earth Day is marked by our hopes and dreams for a better planet,” said Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer of GLYNT. “It is a moment when we reflect on the big picture and take action. Our commitment to our customers and partners demonstrates how GLYNT’s technology is working to solve climate change and enhance business operations, forming a win-win for businesses and the planet. GLYNT is having a positive impact on the future, and we’re delighted to share this story on Earth Day 2022.”
GLYNT.AI is a market leader, producing Scope 1 and 2 emissions data for companies directly and through an expanding ecosystem of partners around the globe. The Playbook lays out the steps that any company can do; GLYNT’s automated solution gets these tasks done with a typical 70% cost savings, and increases access to alternative capital that is interested in financing climate solutions.
To learn more, and access additional content from GLYNT.AI, please visit our website at https://glynt.ai/.
ABOUT GLYNT
GLYNT enables businesses, homes and communities to gain value from their emissions data. Using advanced machine learning, GLYNT produces finance-grade energy, water and Scope 1 and 2 emission data that enables finance, sustainability and energy teams to reduce risk, comply with regulations and identify emissions reductions opportunities. GLYNT customers around the globe benefit from their data through operational savings and expanded access to capital. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/ #betterdatatfortheplanet
Chieng Moua, Chief Revenue Officer
GLYNT.AI
+1 650-208-6532
