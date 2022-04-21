Mining permit issued for Hood Creek Soils

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) has issued a mining permit for the Hood Creek Soils mining operation, covering 24 acres in Caldwell County.

After thoroughly considering comments received during the public engagement process, including a public hearing held in August 2021, DEMLR has issued the permit with operational limits.

Conditions of Mining Permit 14-14 were based upon the Mining Act of 1971, and include provisions related to wastewater and stormwater discharge, air quality and dust control, blasting and buffers between the operation and any surrounding waterways. No on-site disposal of waste generated outside of the mining boundary is allowed without seeking permission from DEMLR.

The final permits, final permit reviews and hearing officer reports can be found on the Mining Program website.