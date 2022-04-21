TWRA to Host Canoe and Kayak Fishing Introduction Course

MORRISTOWN, Tenn.---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting an Introduction to Canoe and Kayak Fishing course to educate new enthusiasts on how to safely enjoy the increasingly popular sport.

The two-day course will be held on the weekend of May 7-8 at the TWRA Region IV office in Morristown. On day one, participants will be introduced to paddlesports and learn about safety gear, waterways, and special considerations.

This classroom session also includes practical exercises involving different types of paddle craft, personal floatation devices, safety ropes, and equipment, as well as learning strokes and fishing techniques. Day two will involve on the water training and fishing on Cherokee Lake.

A limited number of paddle craft will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring their own gear including boats, paddles, personal flotation devices, and fishing equipment.

Registration is open to students ages 12 and older and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. TWRA also encourages participants to register with a friend to facilitate training exercises. A maximum of 20 slots are available and will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.

Please contact Buffalo Springs wildlife technician Mike Prater at (865)410-3567 or Mikeprater28@gmail.com with any questions.

Register for the course

The TWRA Region 4 Office is located at

3030 Wildlife Way

Morristown, TN 37814

