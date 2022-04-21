Katie Pederson is 'Limitless' with Her Newest Music

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based pop-piano songwriter Katie Pederson is finally revealing her sophomore LP, “Limitless,” on April 22, 2022. Combining elements of her classic trio sound of drums, bass and piano, “Limitless,” experiments with synthesizers, slide guitar, and even reverse analog recording techniques, stepping into new sonic territory for the Michigan native songwriter.

Limitless begins with “Guard Down,” setting the scene for the rest of the record which weaves us through stories of Pederson’s journey to re-discover who she is and heal from loss, inviting us to do the same from start to finish.

“A lot of doors in my life had closed all at the same time, and it felt like everything around me was sort of falling apart. I was really struggling with my mental health, and this record has been instrumental in my healing process.”

Prior to moving to Nashville, Pederson drove across the continent, finding inspiration in the mountains, lakes, and skies that she passed on the road, all of which are reflected lyrically and in the production choices for each song. The title track of the record was directly inspired by a moment when Pederson got lost in the woods during a snowstorm.

“I was several miles into a solo hike in Northern Michigan, and it had started to snow out of nowhere. I got lost several times, and just kept having to talk myself down to start over again. I made it out obviously, but I had sort of a spiritual awakening in that moment, realizing that was exactly what I needed to do with my life - start over, again and again.”

Pederson first began releasing singles from the record at the end of 2021, receiving recognition on Music Mecca’s Top 10 Nashville Pop Releases for her first single, “Guard Down.” Followup singles, “One Before The One,” and “Shrapnel,” were named as semi-finalists in the Unsigned Only and International Songwriting Competition respectively, and her song, Gravity was recently named as a finalist in the country category of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, adding to the momentum for the up and coming songstress. The highly anticipated album will be released on Earth Day, weaving relatable tales of heartbreak with nature based imagery that take us right along with her on that road trip from heartbreak to healing.

Limitless is out on April 22 and will fit nicely into the libraries of fans of Sara Bareilles, Elton John, Maren Morris, and Maggie Rogers. Be sure to Katie on socials and keep up with all of her new work on her website!