Business U.S. 30, Route 82 (1st Avenue) Daytime Lane Closure Wednesday for Digital Message Sign Testing in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – A lane closure will be in place on eastbound Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Caln Township and on southbound Route 82 (1st Avenue) in the City of Coatesville, Chester County on Wednesday, April 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for Digital Message Sign (DMS) testing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • U.S. 30 East (Lincoln Highway) between James Buchanan Drive and Bailey Road; and
  • Route 82 South (1st Avenue) between Route 340 (Kings Highway) and U.S. 30 (Coatesville Downingtown Bypass). 

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a project to repair or install ITS improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 30 Reconstruction website.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

