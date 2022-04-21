Submit Release
I-95 North Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Soil Borings in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A nighttime single lane closure will be in place on northbound Interstate 95 between the Allegheny/Castor Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia on Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work area. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

For more information about PennDOT's initiative to reconstruct I-95 in Pennsylvania, visit 95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

