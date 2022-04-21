I-95 North Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Soil Borings in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A nighttime single lane closure will be in place on northbound Interstate 95 between the Allegheny/Castor Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia on Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work area. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

For more information about PennDOT's initiative to reconstruct I-95 in Pennsylvania, visit 95revive.com.

