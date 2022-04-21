U.S. 1 North (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Daytime Lane Closures Planned Monday, Tuesday for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA -- Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane periodically between Fox Street and 17th Street on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM for concrete placement on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, periodic lane closures also may be in place on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) at night in the work area:

Southbound, Monday through Friday from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound, Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Stage 4 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long structure until mid-2022.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project website.

