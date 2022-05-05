National Council of Youth Sports Forms Health & Safety Advisory Council to help keep young athletes safe
Twelve nationally recognized experts will contribute to NCYS efforts to provide resources to youth sports stakeholders and assist with policy guidance
The youth development outcomes associated with sports that we seek cannot be obtained without ensuring young people are protected physically, socially and emotionally.”SUWANEE, GA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Youth Sports has further enhanced its ongoing commitment to youth sports safety across the country by forming a Health & Safety Advisory Council (HSAC), NCYS Executive Director Wayne B. Moss announced.
The council consists of 12 nationally recognized experts from many specialty areas including sports medicine, pediatric care, neuropsychology, concussion management and treatment, kinesiology, musculoskeletal health, mental health, mental performance, social and emotional learning, youth development, strength and conditioning, sports science, injury prevention education, educational leadership, orthopedics, coaching and research. HSAC members will contribute to NCYS efforts to provide practical and meaningful resources to youth sports parents and other caregivers, coaches and administrators by creating, assessing, amplifying and disseminating content as well as providing guidance on policy.
“The Health & Safety Advisory Council will serve as a unified voice on youth sports-related health and safety issues and will provide evidence-based and common-sense positions to help professionalize the sector,” Moss said. “Our overall purpose is to educate adult youth sports stakeholders to increase the physical, social and emotional safety of youth sports participants.”
The members of the Health & Safety Advisory Council are:
James Andrews, MD - Founding Partner and Medical Director, The Andrews Institute
Scott Burkhart, PsyD - Neuropsychologist, Children’s Health Andrews Institute
Deena Casiero, MD - Director of Sports Medicine, University of Connecticut
Coach Jack Crowe - Founder and Chairman, CoachSafely Foundation
Stephanie Kliethermes, PhD - Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health
Michele LaBotz, MD - Sports Medicine Physician, InterMed
David Martineau - Director of Design & Innovation, David P. Weikart Center for Youth Program Quality
Becky Milot-Bradford - Director of Operations, National Strength and Conditioning Association
Karissa Niehoff, PhD - CEO, National Federation of State High School Associations
Andrew D. Pearle, MD - Chief of Sports Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery
Chris Snyder - Vice President of Operations, i9 Sports, Riverview
Kevin Wilk, PT, DPT, FAPTA - Associate Clinical Director, Champion Sports Medicine
The Health & Safety Advisory Council is just the latest NCYS initiative in a year-long effort focusing on the twin youth sports safety pillars of injury prevention and personal protection. In February, NCYS and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) announced a partnership in which NCYS delivers the STOP Sports Injuries resources developed by AOSSM to the national youth sports community. NCYS also has published the third edition of its "Recommended Guidelines and Best Practices for Background Screening in Youth-Serving Organizations" and partnered with Saprea to share its abuse-prevention resources.
“Safety is foundational to the youth sports experience,” Moss said. “The youth development outcomes associated with sports that we seek cannot be obtained without ensuring young people are protected physically, socially and emotionally.”
About NCYS
For more than 40 years, the National Council of Youth Sports has provided support to youth sports organizations to empower young athletes to become healthier youth, transformational leaders and globally minded graduates. Our influence is considerable as our membership serves some 60 million youth registered in organized sports programs. NCYS members, some of the most influential in youth sports, represent national community-based organizations, unaffiliated local organizations, National Governing Bodies, Parks & Recreation, Destination Marketing Organizations, brands and coaches. NCYS member organizations serve cities and towns in urban and suburban areas throughout the country. They provide fun programs, caring coaches and a safe place to participate. Learn more at www.ncys.org.
