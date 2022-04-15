National Council of Youth Sports Appoints New Board Members
Four distinguished professionals will enhance the role of NCYS as a leader in the youth sports community.
These individuals bring tremendous expertise, knowledge and talent as we further our mission of uniting and leading our community to realize the positive power of youth sports.”SUWANEE, GA, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Youth Sports is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Barry Boden, Mark O’Brien, Shannon Shy and Chris Snyder as a new slate of Board members. Their new terms began Thursday. The Board’s duties are to direct the business of the association.
“We are excited to welcome Barry, Mark, Shannon and Chris,” said Adam Andrasko, Board Chairman. “These individuals bring tremendous expertise, knowledge and talent as we further our mission of uniting and leading our community to realize the positive power of youth sports while also providing trustworthy tools, resources and research to help advance youth sports.”
Each of the new NCYS Board members has established himself as an industry leader in a unique way. Here is a glance at their distinguished careers:
Dr. Barry Boden specializes in sports medicine at The Orthopaedic Center division in Rockville and Germantown, Maryland. He chairs the STOP Sports Injuries Committee for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM). He is the team physician for Montgomery College and has served on the medical staff for U.S. Soccer. Dr. Boden is a consultant at the NIH and a Professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Mark O’Brien, CEO of LakePoint Sports Complex, has more than two decades of executive leadership for some of the most recognizable brands in the world. He has been CEO of Mizuno USA and Mizuno Canada as well as Senior Vice-President of Marketing at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, The Original Honey Baked Ham Company, Johnsonville Sausage and Miller Brewing Company (now MillerCoors).
Shannon Shy, Senior Counsel (Land Use), U.S. Department of the Navy, served from 2007 to 2018 as the American Youth Football National Membership Director. He co-founded the Northern Virginia Youth Athletic Association in 2003. A retired Marine Corps Reserve Lieutenant Colonel, Shannon has authored three books on overcoming OCD, including his latest, Turning Points: Peer: Peer Support and a Strategy to Help Those with OCD, and a book about his daughter, Dad, I Love You All the Way to God and Back.
Chris Snyder, Vice President of Operations for i9 Sports, oversees the franchise system's operational processes, sports programming and coaching resources. He led the Coaching Education Department at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), was a founding member and leader in the Aspen Institute’s Project Play and spearheaded the USOPC's joint effort with Nike to create the national How to Coach Kids program.
The new Board members join Andrasko, Jack Crowe (CoachSafely), Gil Fried (University of West Florida), Trish Sylvia (NBC Sports Next), Ann Kitt Carpenetti (USA Lacrosse), Joseph Janosky (Hospital for Special Surgery) and Stan Kubis (YMCA of Metro Atlanta).
About NCYS
For more than 40 years, the National Council of Youth Sports has provided support to youth sports organizations to empower young athletes to become healthier youth, transformational leaders and globally minded graduates. Our influence is considerable as our membership serves some 60 million youth registered in organized sports programs. NCYS members, some of the most influential in youth sports, represent national community-based organizations, unaffiliated local organizations, National Governing Bodies, Parks & Recreation, Destination Marketing Organizations, brands and coaches. Organizations are in cities and towns in urban and suburban areas throughout the country. NCYS member organizations provide fun programs, caring coaches and a safe place to participate.
