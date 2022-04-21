U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem and Middletown townships for construction activities in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S.1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy Exit for paving, line painting, and other construction activities;

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound U.S. 1 will each be reduced to a single lane between the Neshaminy and Highland Avenue exits for bridge beam setting and median paving; and

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and the Turnpike Slip Ramps for paving, line painting, and other construction activities.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

