Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,913 in the last 365 days.

Davis Park Pinwheel Garden Highlights Child Abuse Prevention Efforts

A pinwheel garden has been planted in the City of Charleston’s Davis Park in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue and silver pinwheels are part of a nationwide awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of a safe and happy childhood. 

Visitors to Davis Park, located in downtown Charleston, as well as participants of the April 21 Downtown Charleston ArtWalk, are encouraged to take a pinwheel, which were placed by employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). 

“Providing a safe, stable and nurturing environment for children is critically important,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “DHHR staff members work in many ways to protect children, support families, develop parenting skills and provide necessary guidance that allows children to not only succeed, but to thrive. Their work is highlighted in April, but is an important daily focus for our Department and partners.”

The pinwheels in Davis Park were provided through a partnership with TEAM for West Virginia Children, which is also the state chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America. There are 42 Partners in Prevention programs across the state that work under the TEAM for West Virginia umbrella to implement community projects focusing on child safety and well-being. To learn more about TEAM for West Virginia Children, visit https://teamwv.org/

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s 24/7 Centralized Intake Hotline, 1-800-352-6513. 

You just read:

Davis Park Pinwheel Garden Highlights Child Abuse Prevention Efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.