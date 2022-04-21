Davis Park Pinwheel Garden Highlights Child Abuse Prevention Efforts

A pinwheel garden has been planted in the City of Charleston’s Davis Park in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue and silver pinwheels are part of a nationwide awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of a safe and happy childhood.

Visitors to Davis Park, located in downtown Charleston, as well as participants of the April 21 Downtown Charleston ArtWalk, are encouraged to take a pinwheel, which were placed by employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

“Providing a safe, stable and nurturing environment for children is critically important,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “DHHR staff members work in many ways to protect children, support families, develop parenting skills and provide necessary guidance that allows children to not only succeed, but to thrive. Their work is highlighted in April, but is an important daily focus for our Department and partners.”

The pinwheels in Davis Park were provided through a partnership with TEAM for West Virginia Children, which is also the state chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America. There are 42 Partners in Prevention programs across the state that work under the TEAM for West Virginia umbrella to implement community projects focusing on child safety and well-being. To learn more about TEAM for West Virginia Children, visit https://teamwv.org/.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s 24/7 Centralized Intake Hotline, 1-800-352-6513. ​