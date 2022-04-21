Submit Release
LEMO Launches New M-Series High-Power Connector for Robotic, Automotive, Defense, Aerospace, and UAV Applications

New LEMO M-Series High-Power Connector safely handles up to 430A-rated current -- the highest power through the smallest shell size connector on the market.

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on its field-proven ratchet-coupling M Series, LEMOⓇ introduces the new M-Series High Power Connectors. Safely handling up to 430A-rated current, the new LEMOⓇ M-Series High-Power Connectors offer the highest power through the smallest shell size connector on the market.

LEMOⓇ combines a compact, lightweight, and robust connector shell with new gold-plated, state-of-the-art high-power contacts for reliability in high vibration applications. Best in class de-rating curves enable ultra-compact and lighter integrations.

Designed for the most stringent connection requirements for High Power distribution of electronic devices and electric drive vehicles, the new M-Series High Power Connectors are well-suited to the most demanding environmental conditions and mission-critical solutions.

LEMOⓇ M-Series High-Power Connectors are available in unipole and multipole configurations for single and three-phase power requirements and accommodate cables from 10 mm² (8 AWG) to 50 mm² (1 AWG).

Reliable, safe, lightweight, rugged, and fully waterproof, the new LEMOⓇ M-Series High-Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive interconnect solution for robotic, automotive, defense, aerospace, and UAV applications.

LEMOⓇ M-Series High-Power Connector Key Features:
• Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market
• Accommodates conductor sizes 1 AWG to 8 AWG; including configurations for one and three-phase power requirements
• Lightweight and compact design for space savings
• Rugged and vibration proof for superior performance
• IP68 & Mil tested
• Fully waterproof

About Us
LEMOⓇ is the acknowledged leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection and cable solutions. LEMO's high quality Push-Pull connectors are used in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications.

LEMOⓇ has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMOⓇ and its affiliated sister companies REDELⓇ, NORTHWIREⓇ, and COELVERⓇ currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.

