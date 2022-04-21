Submit Release
Nebraska Department of Economic Development Moving Offices in Lincoln

New DED headquarters will be located at 245 Fallbrook Blvd. 

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will relocate this month from its present location at the Nebraska State Office Building (NSOB) at 301 Centennial Mall South, in Lincoln, to a new location at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521.

The move is set to begin April 21, 2022, with an anticipated completion date of May 2, 2022.

DED will remain fully operational throughout the moving period, with staff capable of being reached via email or telephone. However, DED’s former NSOB suites will be closed during this timeframe to ensure public safety. Other NSOB agencies will not be impacted. 

“As we continue our work to grow Nebraska, our personnel and facility needs have also grown. This new location at Fallbrook will allow us to continue providing the best possible service to our citizens and communities,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. 

DED’s new mailing address, starting today, is as follows:

Nebraska Department of Economic Development PO Box 94666 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002 Lincoln, NE 68521

