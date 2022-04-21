Fraud.net’s Cathy Ross selected as one of the “The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders of 2022” by CXO Outlook Magazine

Cathy Ross named one of the "10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders of 2022" by CXO Outlook.

Fraud.net's President and co-founder has been recognized in CXO Outlook Magazine's March 2022 Issue.

I am honored to be featured in this list, and share my story with young women in business and rising entrepreneurs in technology,” — Cathy Ross

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net is pleased to announce that its President and co-founder, Cathy Ross, has been recognized as one of the “The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders of 2022” by CXO Outlook Magazine.

The magazine shares Ross’s career trajectory from a beginning in finance to her love of entrepreneurship, and what ultimately led her to create Fraud.net, an award-winning AI-powered fraud and risk management platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs.

To read the article in full and learn more about the risk management platform Cathy created, please visit Fraud.net.



About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About CXO Outlook:

CXO Outlook is an independent publication for C-Suite business leaders and learners, publishing insightful and inspirational stories, ideas, views, and best practices. Their unique business storytelling style attracts readers and business enthusiasts across the globe. To learn more, visit cxooutlook.com